Pakistan Suspends Samjhauta Express, Crew Abandon Train in Wagah; India Says Service Will Continue

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday suspended the Samjhauta Express train service with India, a day after Islamabad downgraded the diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

"We have decided to suspend the Samjhauta train service," Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said at a press conference in Islamabad. "Till I am Railways minister, Samjhauta Express train service will not operate."

Ahmed added that the train’s bogies will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid.

"The next three to four months are very important. War can happen, but we do not want a war. If war is waged on us, it will be the last one," said Ahmed.

However, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi told CNN-News18 there would be no suspension of the train services from the Indian side. "India will not take any hasty decisions," they added.

The minister’s announcement came even as passengers were waiting at the Lahore station to board the train to travel to India.

The station master of Attari on the Indian side said that the driver and guard of the train had refused to cross over to India. “So they sent us a message to send the engine with an Indian crew and guard,” news agency ANI quoted the station master as saying. “They will go with the engine and bring the train."

Pakistan's latest move comes a day after it expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken during a National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and top civil and military leadership.

India on Monday had revoked Article 370 of the Constitution withdrawing the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Samjhauta Express train service was suspended earlier this year after escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The service was later resumed.

(With inputs from agencies)

