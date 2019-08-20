Pakistan Will Move ICJ Against India's Kashmir Move to Scrap Article 370, Says Foreign Minister
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision to move International Court of Justice was taken after considering all legal aspects.
File photo of Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan said on Tuesday it would take the Kashmir dispute with India to International Court of Justice, after New Delhi revoked special status for its portion of the region earlier this month, to the fury of Islamabad.
"We have decided to take Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice," said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. "The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects."
Prime Minister Imran Khan told a rare joint sitting of Pakistan's Parliament on August 6 that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every forum, including the UN Security Council, and also take the matter to the ICJ.
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
