Pakistan Did Not Enter our Airspace, Failed to Hit Army Bases After Balakot Air Strike, Says IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa during a commemoration event marking 20 years of the Kargil war also spoke about the integration of targeting pods and laser-guided bomb system for the Mirage 2000 aircrafts.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Pakistan Did Not Enter our Airspace, Failed to Hit Army Bases After Balakot Air Strike, Says IAF Chief
File photo of Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. (Getty Images)
Gwalior: "Pakistan did not enter our airspace, we hit the terror camps and it failed to target our army bases," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Monday while talking about the Balakot air strike.

"The integration of targeting pods and laser-guided bomb system for the Mirage 2000 aircraft for the Kargil war was done in a record time of 12 days," added the IAF chief.

Dhanoa was speaking at an event at the Gwalior air base to commemorate 20 years of the Kargil war. "Modification to the Mirage 2000 was in process and expedited, and system was brought in place for the Kargil War," the IAF chief said.

"The integration of Litening targeting pod and laser-guided bomb system was done in a record time of 12 days," the IAF chief said. He also said deploying Mirage 2000 jets and air support to ground forces turned the tide of the 1999 war.

To a question on the recent crash of an IAF AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh, Dhanoa said, "AN-32 aircraft will continue to fly in mountainous areas. We don't have any replacement."

"We are in process of getting more modern aircraft which will be put in critical role once received, and AN-32 will be out and used for transport and training purposes," he said.

All 13 air-warriors on board the transport aircraft died in the crash in a heavily forested mountainous area in Arunachal Pradesh this month. ​

