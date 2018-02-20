English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Drug Smuggler Killed,10 kg Narcotics and Arms Seized Along International Border: BSF
The incident took place in the wee hours of the morning along the Barreke post in Firozpur sector of the IB where the Border Security Force and the special task force of the Punjab police laid an ambush to intercept cross-border drug smugglers and infiltrators.
Picture for Representation. (Image: PTI)
Amritsar: A Pakistani drug smuggler was killed and 10 kg of narcotics as well as arms and ammunition seized along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in Punjab on Tuesday, the BSF said.
Meanwhile, in another incident, the border force apprehended a 30-year-old Pakistani national, a resident of Lahore, from the Maharsona border post in the Fazilka district of the state late last night.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
