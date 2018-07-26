Pakistan Elections 2018: Army Says Prepared For Challenges Along LoC

The Indian Army on Thursday warned the Pakistani establishment against any misadventure along the border even as the election results were still pouring for the neighbouring country.Lt General Ranbir Singh, the GoC of Northern Command, said that it was for the people of Pakistan to decide who they vote for. “But we can assure our countrymen that we are fully geared for any challenge along the Line of Control (LoC),” he said.The Lt General further said that the political scenario changed after the Kargil war in 1999.Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is inching closer to victory, with the party winning 114 seats and Khan bagging the Islamabad-II seat.Earlier, in an unusual press conference at 4am local time, Chief Election Commissioner Muhammad Raza Khan acknowledged that the delay in announcement of election results has "caused some annoyance". The short pace of counting has given currency to the allegations of manipulation of the election process.The results were expected by this morning, but the CEC only announced what he called was the "first non-official, preliminary result". The CEC stressed the delay was on account of a new system — Results Transmission System — introduced by it.