Pakistan Elections 2018: Army Says Prepared For Challenges Along LoC
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is inching closer to victory, with the party winning 114 seats and Khan bagging the Islamabad-II seat.
People seen celebrating after PTI chief Imran Khan was reported to be leading in the race to become Pakistan PM.
New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday warned the Pakistani establishment against any misadventure along the border even as the election results were still pouring for the neighbouring country.
Lt General Ranbir Singh, the GoC of Northern Command, said that it was for the people of Pakistan to decide who they vote for. “But we can assure our countrymen that we are fully geared for any challenge along the Line of Control (LoC),” he said.
The Lt General further said that the political scenario changed after the Kargil war in 1999.
