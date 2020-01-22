Pakistan, 'Even America' Are Theocratic States, But India is Secular, Says Rajnath at R-Day Event
Singh underlined that India had never declared its religion would be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and people of all religions could live here.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian values consider all religions equal, and that is why the country is secular and never became a theocratic state like Pakistan.
Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi, Singh said: "We (India) said we would not discriminate among religions. Why did we do that? Our neighbouring country has declared that their state has a religion. They have declared themselves a theocratic state. We didn't declare so."
"Even America is a theocratic country. India is not a theocratic country. Why? Because our saints and seers did not just consider the people living within our borders as part of the family, but called everyone living in the world as one family," the minister said.
Singh underlined that India had never declared its religion would be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and people of all religions could live here.
"They gave the slogan of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' — the whole world is one family. This message has gone to the whole world from here only," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan-Bound Etihad Airbus A320 Plane Collides with Wild Boar on Runway in Islamabad
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma Lose in 1st Round as 2020 Tokyo Dreams Take Further Hit
- Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam
- Udit Narayan Opens up About Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar Wedding Rumours