Seeking Political Asylum in India, Imran Khan's Ex-MLA Receives Death Threats from Pak Outfits

Chandigarh: Former Sikh MLA of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Baldev Kumar, who sought political asylum in India, has received death threats from several outfits there.

Khalistan supporter Gopal Singh Chawla in a Facebook post said that India will not grant asylum to the former MLA and that once he returns to Pakistan, Chawla will kill him at the border itself. Union Council Chairman of PM Khan's party Haji Nawab also took to Facebook and threatened to take Kumar's life, announcing a reward of Rs 50 lakh for anyone who kills him in India. Nawab is the chairman of the union council of Barikot tehsil from where Kumar was MLA.

Speaking to News18 over phone, the former Pakistan MLA said that the threats were being made only to jeopardise his case before the Indian government and harm his chances of being granted asylum. "I am walking free and secure in India and people here support us. I appeal to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to accept my plea for asylum as Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities are not safe in Pakistan, as is evident from many recent incidents," he said.

He further warned that the Indian government and security agencies should be should be wary of Pakistan's "designs" on Kartarpur. On Pakistan's side the corridor route has been used to smuggle arms and ammunition for decades, he claimed.

"Pakistan is using Kartarpur to improve its image before the international community. Recent seizures of arms and drugs coming from Pakistan is proof of its intentions," Kumar added.

