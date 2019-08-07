Pakistan Expels Indian High Commissioner, Recalls Its Envoy as Hostilities Rise After Kashmir Move
Pakistan’s National Security Committee has also decided to review "bilateral arrangements" with India over the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Islamabad: Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it is expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade a day after New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.
"We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their envoy,” Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in televised comments, while a government statement declared that Pakistan will suspend trade in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Details to follow
