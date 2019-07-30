Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pakistan Fire Artillery Along J&K's Tangdhar in 'Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation'

According to officials, India Army retaliated to the Pakistani aggression effectively, resulting in heavy casualties on the enemy side.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Fire Artillery Along J&K's Tangdhar in 'Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation'
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...

Srinagar: Pakistani troops on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked artillery fire towards Indian positions, an army official said.

"There was an unprovoked ceasefire violation including calibre escalation (artillery fire) by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector from 1.00 pm onwards," the official said.

There were no reports of any casualty on the Indian side in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, he said.

The official said the India Army retaliated to the Pakistani aggression effectively.

"Own troops retaliated to the ceasefire violation strongly, resulting in heavy casualties on the enemy side," he added. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram