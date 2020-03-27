Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan FM Mahmood Qureshi Writes to UN Chief on Situation in Kashmir

Shah Mahmood Qureshi sent the letter to the President of the UNSC and the United Nations Secretary General on March 9 as part of efforts to continuously highlight" the situation in Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
Pakistan FM Mahmood Qureshi Writes to UN Chief on Situation in Kashmir
File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the top UN officials as part of the country's "efforts to continuously highlight" the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

The minister sent the letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Secretary General on March 9, 2020 as part of efforts to continuously highlight" the situation in Kashmir, it said.

In the letter, he also highlighted the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on Line of Control (LoC) since December 12, 2019 and stressed the possibility of India "staging a false flag operation to divert international attention" from Kashmir, the FO said. He also raised the issue of recent communal violence in Delhi, it said.

Qureshi had been regularly updating the UNSC President and the UNSG on the Indian actions in Kashmir since August 5, 2019, the FO said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

