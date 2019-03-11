English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Foreign Minister Briefs US About Steps Taken To De-escalate Tensions with India
Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday briefed US National Security Advisor John Bolton about Pakistan's perspective on the recent regional developments.
File photo of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday briefed US National Security Advisor John Bolton about the measures taken by Islamabad to de-escalate tensions with India following the Pulwama terror attack.
Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.
The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.
The Foreign Office (FO) said that Qureshi and Bolton, during their telephonic conversation, discussed regional security situation following the Pulwama incident. "The purpose of the call was to provide him Pakistan's perspective on the recent regional developments," the FO said.
Qureshi's call to Bolton came ahead of Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's meetings with top Trump Administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Washington.
Qureshi said the Indian "aggression" of February 26 was a violation of Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty as well as the UN Charter. He also said that Pakistan's response on February 27 was "purely in self-defence against external aggression".
The FO said the foreign minister "informed Bolton about the de-escalatory measures taken by Pakistan".
Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to hand over the Indian pilot as a gesture of goodwill towards India. Pakistan wished peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood has returned to Delhi after consultations.
Islamabad would send an official delegation to India on March 14 to discuss the modalities for the operationalisation of the Kartarpur Corridor, also was ready to continue with the weekly meeting at the level of the Directorate General of Military Operations, the Pakistan foreign minister said.
Ambassador Bolton said that he and Secretary of State Pompeo, despite being actively engaged in talks with North Korea in Hanoi, monitored the developments between India and Pakistan and kept contact with the leadership of two countries to ensure that the security situation in the South Asia region did not deteriorate, the statement said.
Bolton appreciated Pakistan's measures which had helped lowering the tension and urged continued restraint on both sides, it said. "The need for dialogue between Pakistan and India to find peaceful resolution to all outstanding disputes was also emphasized," the FO statement said.
"The Foreign Minister cautioned against any Indian misadventure, keeping in view the forthcoming elections. Ambassador Bolton concurred," it said.
It said that Ambassador Bolton also appreciated Pakistan's important role in the Afghan peace process. Both leaders agreed to work together to pursue the process.
Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.
The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.
The Foreign Office (FO) said that Qureshi and Bolton, during their telephonic conversation, discussed regional security situation following the Pulwama incident. "The purpose of the call was to provide him Pakistan's perspective on the recent regional developments," the FO said.
Qureshi's call to Bolton came ahead of Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale's meetings with top Trump Administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Washington.
Qureshi said the Indian "aggression" of February 26 was a violation of Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty as well as the UN Charter. He also said that Pakistan's response on February 27 was "purely in self-defence against external aggression".
The FO said the foreign minister "informed Bolton about the de-escalatory measures taken by Pakistan".
Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to hand over the Indian pilot as a gesture of goodwill towards India. Pakistan wished peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood has returned to Delhi after consultations.
Islamabad would send an official delegation to India on March 14 to discuss the modalities for the operationalisation of the Kartarpur Corridor, also was ready to continue with the weekly meeting at the level of the Directorate General of Military Operations, the Pakistan foreign minister said.
Ambassador Bolton said that he and Secretary of State Pompeo, despite being actively engaged in talks with North Korea in Hanoi, monitored the developments between India and Pakistan and kept contact with the leadership of two countries to ensure that the security situation in the South Asia region did not deteriorate, the statement said.
Bolton appreciated Pakistan's measures which had helped lowering the tension and urged continued restraint on both sides, it said. "The need for dialogue between Pakistan and India to find peaceful resolution to all outstanding disputes was also emphasized," the FO statement said.
"The Foreign Minister cautioned against any Indian misadventure, keeping in view the forthcoming elections. Ambassador Bolton concurred," it said.
It said that Ambassador Bolton also appreciated Pakistan's important role in the Afghan peace process. Both leaders agreed to work together to pursue the process.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TVS Young Media Racer Programme 2019: Attending The School of Speed
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- Catch Glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit From the Sets of 'Kalank'
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
- PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results