1-min read

Jammu & Kashmir an Indian State, Says Pakistan FM after Anti-India Speech at UN Human Rights Body

Pakistan has so far been referring to Jammu and Kashmir as 'India administered Kashmir'.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir an Indian State, Says Pakistan FM after Anti-India Speech at UN Human Rights Body
File photo of Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Geneva: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday described Jammu and Kashmir as an "Indian state", soon after he attacked India at the UNHRC here for revoking the special status of the state.

Pakistan has so far been referring to Jammu and Kashmir as "India administered Kashmir".

"India is trying to give an impression to the world that life has returned to normalcy. If the life has returned to normalcy, then why don't they allow you, the international media, the NGOs, civil society organisations to go into the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and see for themselves what the reality is," Qureshi told reporters after his address at the UN Human Rights Council.

Qureshi is leading the Pakistani delegation at the 42nd UNHRC session in Geneva.

Earlier in his speech, the foreign minister demanded an international investigation by the UNHRC into the situation in Kashmir and urged the world rights body not to remain "indifferent" after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

