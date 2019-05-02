English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Freezes Assets of Global Terrorist Masood Azhar, Imposes Ban on Travel & Arms
Pakistan on Wednesday said it would "immediately enforce the sanctions", hours after the United Nations Security Council designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief as global terrorist.
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
New Delhi: Enforcing the UN sanction on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Pakistan on Thursday froze all assets of the global terrorist and imposed a ban on his travel.
"Without any delay", all financial assets and funds which Azhar had till now, has been frozen, while the travel ban prevents his entry and those associated with JeM into other countries, Pakistan said. The global terrorist and members of his organisation will not be able to sell or purchase arms and ammunition.
Pakistan on Wednesday said it would "immediately enforce the sanctions", hours after the United Nations Security Council designated Jaish-e-Mohammed chief as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.
China removed its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February just days after the horrific terror attack against Indians security forces in Pulwama carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish.
