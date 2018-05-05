English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Girl's Picture on Bihar's 'Swachh Jamui Swasth Jamui' Campaign, Probe Ordered
Jamui district magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar has ordered a probe to ascertain how the photograph came to be printed on about 5,000 notebooks that were distributed among schoolchildren in December last.
Seen here is the Swachh Bharat Logo.
New Delhi: The photograph of a Pakistani girl sketching a map of her country’s flag was printed on the cover page of a booklet meant to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Bihar’s Jamui district.
Jamui district magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar has ordered a probe to ascertain how the photograph came to be printed on about 5,000 notebooks that were distributed among schoolchildren in December last.
The picture shows a smiling girl of about five sitting in a chair and drawing a flag of Pakistan on a lined notebook page that was then used for 'Swachh Jamui Swasth Jamui'. The photo was earlier used by UNICEF in Pakistan to spread awareness about the importance of educating girls, said the officials.
“It is a grave error, and it was not spotted earlier. The proposal to print the notebooks was approved by then district magistrate Dr Kaushal Kishore,” said Sudhir Kumar, the district coordinator of ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign.
The blame game has already begun.
A Patna-based printing press, Suprav Enterprises, had printed the said booklets and claims that there was prior approval from the district administration to use the picture.
Also Watch
Jamui district magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar has ordered a probe to ascertain how the photograph came to be printed on about 5,000 notebooks that were distributed among schoolchildren in December last.
The picture shows a smiling girl of about five sitting in a chair and drawing a flag of Pakistan on a lined notebook page that was then used for 'Swachh Jamui Swasth Jamui'. The photo was earlier used by UNICEF in Pakistan to spread awareness about the importance of educating girls, said the officials.
“It is a grave error, and it was not spotted earlier. The proposal to print the notebooks was approved by then district magistrate Dr Kaushal Kishore,” said Sudhir Kumar, the district coordinator of ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign.
The blame game has already begun.
A Patna-based printing press, Suprav Enterprises, had printed the said booklets and claims that there was prior approval from the district administration to use the picture.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup
- Kuch Aur Karna Ho Toh Bolo, Amitabh Bachchan Requests 'Twitterji' To Increase Followers
- Emma Watson's Fist of Approval for Kathua Rape Victim's Lawyer Deepika Rajawat
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080