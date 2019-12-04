Pakistan Govt Appoints Senior-most Supreme Court Judge Gulzar Ahmed as New Chief Justice

Islamabad: Pakistan's Law Ministry on Wednesday issued a notification appointing senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new Chief Justice of the country.

He will take charge as the chief justice on December 21, a day after the retirement of incumbent Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. His tenure will end on February 1, 2022. The appointment was approved by President Arif Alvi.

Justice Ahmed was part of the bench which disqualified the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama papers case.

Born in 1957 in Karachi, Justice Ahmed enrolled as an advocate in 1986, and joined the High Court on in 1988.

He sworn in as the Sindh High Court judge in 1992. He has been serving as the Supreme Court judge since November 16, 2011.

