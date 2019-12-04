Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Govt Appoints Senior-most Supreme Court Judge Gulzar Ahmed as New Chief Justice

Gulzar Ahmed will take charge as the chief justice on December 21, a day after the retirement of incumbent Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan Govt Appoints Senior-most Supreme Court Judge Gulzar Ahmed as New Chief Justice
File photo of Pakistan Supreme Court. (Image : Reuters)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Law Ministry on Wednesday issued a notification appointing senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new Chief Justice of the country.

He will take charge as the chief justice on December 21, a day after the retirement of incumbent Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. His tenure will end on February 1, 2022. The appointment was approved by President Arif Alvi.

Justice Ahmed was part of the bench which disqualified the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama papers case.

Born in 1957 in Karachi, Justice Ahmed enrolled as an advocate in 1986, and joined the High Court on in 1988.

He sworn in as the Sindh High Court judge in 1992. He has been serving as the Supreme Court judge since November 16, 2011.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com