Pakistan Hand Over Captured BSF Jawan to India After 30 Hours
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Hand Over Captured BSF Jawan to India After 30 Hours

PTI

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 19:09 IST

New Delhi, India

This is the second such incident in the Abohar sector of Punjab after a jawan crossed over to the other side. (Representative image: PTI)



The jawan crossed over to the other side accidentally due to dense fog and resulting "extremely poor visibilty" on Wednesday morning and was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side in the Punjab sector, was handed back by Rangers of that country on Thursday after he spent more than 30 hours in captivity, officials said.

“A BSF constable, who had inadvertently entered the Pakistan territory during zero line checking-in area of border post Mauzam Base in Abohar sector, was safely handed over back to the BSF during a commandant-level flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers today at 17.10 hrs," a spokesperson said.

The jawan had crossed over to the Pakistan side on Wednesday morning between 6am and 7 am.

This is the second such incident in the Abohar sector in the recent past.

On December 1, a jawan had crossed over to the other side while undertaking zero line checking along the International Border (IB). The Pakistan Rangers handed him back to the BSF the same day after a flag meeting.

first published:December 08, 2022, 19:09 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 19:09 IST