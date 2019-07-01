Pakistan Hands India List of 261 Indian Prisoners in Pakistani Jails
Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the step was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008.
For Representation
Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission here.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the step was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008.
"The Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners (52 civil + 209 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad," it said.
The Foreign Office said that the Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
Under the agreement both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1st and July 1st, respectively.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD And HD STBs: Is it Competition, or Challenge from Netflix And Hotstar?
- Bangladesh Doctor Says Transferred to Rural Area for Criticising Skipper Mortaza
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s