Pakistan Hands India List of 261 Indian Prisoners in Pakistani Jails

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the step was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
Pakistan Hands India List of 261 Indian Prisoners in Pakistani Jails
Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission here.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the step was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008.

"The Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners (52 civil + 209 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad," it said.

The Foreign Office said that the Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Under the agreement both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1st and July 1st, respectively.

