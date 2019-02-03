LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Pakistan has No Intention to Interfere in India's Internal Matters: Qureshi after Phone Call to Mirwaiz

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he would highlight Pakistan's view point on Kashmir issue at an event in the House of Common in London this week.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistan has No Intention to Interfere in India's Internal Matters: Qureshi after Phone Call to Mirwaiz
File photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Loading...
Lahore: Pakistan has no intention to interfere in India's internal matters and New Delhi should not make an issue out of his telephonic conversation with Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said.

India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood and categorically told him that Qureshi's telephonic conversation was a "brazen attempt" to subvert India's unity and violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Mahmood was "cautioned" by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale that persistence of such behaviour will have "implications".

Talking to the media in Multan on Saturday, Qureshi said that Pakistan has no intention to interfere in the internal matters of India, but New Delhi should also stop blaming Islamabad for its problems, Dawn news reported.

The Foreign Minister acknowledged that he spoke with Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz and India should not make it an issue.

"We want to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue but India is making undue hue and cry," Qureshi was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

"Issues are emerging in India but Pakistan has no role in that," he said.

Qureshi said that he would highlight Pakistan's view point on Kashmir issue at an event in the House of Common in London this week.

The Foreign Minister said that election in India was an internal matter and Islamabad would try to hold talks with the new government if it wanted to work with Pakistan.

India has made it clear to Pakistan that talks and terrorism cannot go together.

Pakistan's relations with many countries have improved because of successful diplomacy of the incumbent government, he claimed.

He said Saudi crown prince would visit Pakistan this month. "New agreements will be signed during his visit," Qureshi said.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said Tuesday that Qureshi spoke with the Hurriyat leader and discussed with him efforts of Pakistan government to highlight the Kashmir issue.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the entire Jammu and Kashmir "has been, is and shall remain the integral part of India and that Pakistan has no locus standi in any matters related to the State of Jammu and Kashmir, has been made clear again to the High Commissioner of Pakistan."

According to the government sources in New Delhi, India was particularly anguished over Pakistan's statement on Tuesday, sharing details of the conversation that centred around the Kashmir issue.

Though Pakistani leaders may have telephoned separatists in Kashmir in the past but perhaps, it was the first time in recent years that Islamabad put out a statement highlighting the talking points which New Delhi felt was a clear case of violation of the red lines, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's major political parties issued a joint declaration at the end of All Parties Kashmir Conference on Saturday and said that peace in the region was not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue.

The declaration called on the Pakistan government to prepare an effective foreign policy to resolve the long-standing issue of Kashmir.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram