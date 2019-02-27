English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Has Violated Ceasefire 8 Times Since Pulwama Attack
According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal database, most of the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side occurred along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Since the deadly Pulwama terror attack two weeks ago, Pakistani forces have been regularly violating ceasefire along the Line of control (LoC). In this period, Pakistan has violated ceasefire at least eight times according to South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a research organization that creates a database of terrorism, warfare and conflicts in South Asia.
Most of the ceasefire violations occurred along the LoC in Rajouri district. Responding to all ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Though no casualties were reported, people along the LoC have been living under intense fear.
Timeline of Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan
February 16: The Pakistani troops fired using small arms on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district. The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Naushera sector around 4 pm, prompting strong retaliation by Indian troops. An Indian soldier was injured.
February 19: The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector, Rajouri by resorting to firing on forward posts along LoC at 7 pm.
February 20: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along LoC in Kalal and Nowshera sectors, Rajouri for the second consecutive day.
February 21: On the third consecutive day, by firing on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch District, Pakistan army violated the ceasefire. Indian official sources said Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector from 1 pm. Indian troops retaliated strongly, leading to heavy exchanges for some time. However, there were no casualties on the Indian side in shelling and firing.
February 23: Two days later, Pakistani troops again violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri. As per sources, at about 4:30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation.
February 24: In the sixth violation by Pakistan, the targets were forward posts and villages along LoC in Baba Khori and surrounding areas in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Reportedly dozens of mortars were fired by Pakistan from across the LoC, hitting several villages, including Baba Khori, Kalsian, Manpur and Ganiya. There were no casualties or damage on the Indian side.
February 25: The Pakistan Army again targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri around 6:30 pm.
February 26: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri at about 6:30pm.
IAF Strikes
In retaliation to the Pulwama attack, Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed LoC and carried air strikes at three major terror camps of JeM in the early morning on Friday (February 26) in Pakistan. As per IAF sources, 12 Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck major terrorist camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad across the LoC, destroying them completely by shelling 1,000 Kg bombs.
While admitting that IAF jets had crossed LoC, Pakistan armed forces Major General Asif Ghafoor, the head of the media wing of Pakistan’s military rejected IAF’s claim of air strikes at terror camps.
A day after air strikes by IAF, an IAF aircraft Mi -17 crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10:05 am on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, all four personnel onboard on the aircraft were killed. It broke into two and caught fire immediately, senior officials said, adding that two bodies were seen near the site of the crash.
However, the Pakistan military claimed, “it had shot down the aircraft along with another Indian jet after they violated Pakistani airspace”.
Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft fell in J & K, while the other fell in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani forces claimed that they have arrested one Indian pilot too.
Most of the ceasefire violations occurred along the LoC in Rajouri district. Responding to all ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Though no casualties were reported, people along the LoC have been living under intense fear.
Timeline of Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan
February 16: The Pakistani troops fired using small arms on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district. The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Naushera sector around 4 pm, prompting strong retaliation by Indian troops. An Indian soldier was injured.
February 19: The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector, Rajouri by resorting to firing on forward posts along LoC at 7 pm.
February 20: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along LoC in Kalal and Nowshera sectors, Rajouri for the second consecutive day.
February 21: On the third consecutive day, by firing on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch District, Pakistan army violated the ceasefire. Indian official sources said Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector from 1 pm. Indian troops retaliated strongly, leading to heavy exchanges for some time. However, there were no casualties on the Indian side in shelling and firing.
February 23: Two days later, Pakistani troops again violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri. As per sources, at about 4:30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation.
February 24: In the sixth violation by Pakistan, the targets were forward posts and villages along LoC in Baba Khori and surrounding areas in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Reportedly dozens of mortars were fired by Pakistan from across the LoC, hitting several villages, including Baba Khori, Kalsian, Manpur and Ganiya. There were no casualties or damage on the Indian side.
February 25: The Pakistan Army again targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri around 6:30 pm.
February 26: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri at about 6:30pm.
IAF Strikes
In retaliation to the Pulwama attack, Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed LoC and carried air strikes at three major terror camps of JeM in the early morning on Friday (February 26) in Pakistan. As per IAF sources, 12 Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck major terrorist camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad across the LoC, destroying them completely by shelling 1,000 Kg bombs.
While admitting that IAF jets had crossed LoC, Pakistan armed forces Major General Asif Ghafoor, the head of the media wing of Pakistan’s military rejected IAF’s claim of air strikes at terror camps.
A day after air strikes by IAF, an IAF aircraft Mi -17 crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10:05 am on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, all four personnel onboard on the aircraft were killed. It broke into two and caught fire immediately, senior officials said, adding that two bodies were seen near the site of the crash.
However, the Pakistan military claimed, “it had shot down the aircraft along with another Indian jet after they violated Pakistani airspace”.
Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft fell in J & K, while the other fell in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani forces claimed that they have arrested one Indian pilot too.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India-Pak Tensions: Do Not Believe Everything You Read or See on WhatsApp And Twitter
- Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
- Detective Pikachu Trailer 2: Ryan Reynolds Starrer Introduces a Menacing Looking Mewtwo
- Pankaj Tripathi: I have Begun to Feel the Pressure of Not Wanting to Disappoint People
- Spotify Finally Launches in India to Take on Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn And Gaana
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results