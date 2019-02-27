LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pakistan Has Violated Ceasefire 8 Times Since Pulwama Attack

According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal database, most of the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side occurred along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: Since the deadly Pulwama terror attack two weeks ago, Pakistani forces have been regularly violating ceasefire along the Line of control (LoC). In this period, Pakistan has violated ceasefire at least eight times according to South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a research organization that creates a database of terrorism, warfare and conflicts in South Asia.

Most of the ceasefire violations occurred along the LoC in Rajouri district. Responding to all ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Though no casualties were reported, people along the LoC have been living under intense fear.

Timeline of Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan

February 16: The Pakistani troops fired using small arms on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district. The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Naushera sector around 4 pm, prompting strong retaliation by Indian troops. An Indian soldier was injured.

February 19: The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector, Rajouri by resorting to firing on forward posts along LoC at 7 pm.

February 20: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along LoC in Kalal and Nowshera sectors, Rajouri for the second consecutive day.

February 21: On the third consecutive day, by firing on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch District, Pakistan army violated the ceasefire. Indian official sources said Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector from 1 pm. Indian troops retaliated strongly, leading to heavy exchanges for some time. However, there were no casualties on the Indian side in shelling and firing.

February 23: Two days later, Pakistani troops again violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri. As per sources, at about 4:30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation.

February 24: In the sixth violation by Pakistan, the targets were forward posts and villages along LoC in Baba Khori and surrounding areas in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Reportedly dozens of mortars were fired by Pakistan from across the LoC, hitting several villages, including Baba Khori, Kalsian, Manpur and Ganiya. There were no casualties or damage on the Indian side.

February 25: The Pakistan Army again targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri around 6:30 pm.

February 26: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri at about 6:30pm.

IAF Strikes

In retaliation to the Pulwama attack, Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed LoC and carried air strikes at three major terror camps of JeM in the early morning on Friday (February 26) in Pakistan. As per IAF sources, 12 Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck major terrorist camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad across the LoC, destroying them completely by shelling 1,000 Kg bombs.

While admitting that IAF jets had crossed LoC, Pakistan armed forces Major General Asif Ghafoor, the head of the media wing of Pakistan’s military rejected IAF’s claim of air strikes at terror camps.

A day after air strikes by IAF, an IAF aircraft Mi -17 crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10:05 am on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, all four personnel onboard on the aircraft were killed. It broke into two and caught fire immediately, senior officials said, adding that two bodies were seen near the site of the crash.

However, the Pakistan military claimed, “it had shot down the aircraft along with another Indian jet after they violated Pakistani airspace”.

Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft fell in J & K, while the other fell in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistani forces claimed that they have arrested one Indian pilot too.

