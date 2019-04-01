LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Have Right to Use Anything in Self Defence': Pakistan Indicates F-16s Might Have Been Used to Hit Indian Jets

Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan had right to use anything for its defence. He added that whether it was F-16 or JF-17 which shot down two Indian aircraft is 'immaterial'.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
Indian Air Force officials show sections of an exploded Amraam missile, said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16s, at an IAF, Army and Navy joint press conference at South Block in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday for the first time indicated that F-16s might have been used to hit Indian fighter jets during the aerial combat on February 27 and said Islamabad retains the right to use "anything and everything" in its self defence.

Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor issued a statement with reference to what he said "repeated Indian claims" about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 by India and use of F-16 in the air battle on February 27. "As regard Pakistan Air Force (PAF) action for strikes across Line of Control, it was done by JF-17 from within Pakistan airspace," he said.

Later, when two Indian jets crossed the Line of Control, they were shot down by the PAF, he claimed. "Whether it was F-16 or JF-17 which shot down 2 Indian aircraft is immaterial," he said.

He further said: "Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Airforce shot down two Indian jets in self defence."

Ghafoor said that Pakistan had right to use anything for its defence. "India can assume any type of their choice even F-16. Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence," he said.

He also rejected that any F-16 was destroyed by Indian Air Force in the dogfight. "The event of February 27 is part of history now. No Pakistani F-16 was hit by Indian Airforce," he said.

Last month, Ghafoor said that only JF-17 was used against India on February 27. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India later.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

