1-min read

Pakistan Invites Former PM Manmohan Singh for Inaugural Function of Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a formal invitation will soon be sent to Manmohan Singh.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Pakistan Invites Former PM Manmohan Singh for Inaugural Function of Kartarpur Corridor
File photo of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan would invite former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration event of Kartarpur corridor which is scheduled to be held on November 9.

“I, on behalf of Pakistan, invite Manmohan Singh for the inaugural function of the Kartarpur corridor,” Qureshi said in a video message, adding that a formal invitation will be sent soon.

“He is a respected leader and Kartarpur is a matter of faith for him,” Qureshi further said while talking about Manmohan Singh. Qureshi also said that the event holds importance for Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking personal interest in the preparations for the event.

The Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan connect the Darbar Sahib shrine in Pakistan's Kartarpur with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. This will allow a visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims to the shrine and they will require just a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib. The shrine, established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev, is a place of great reverence for the people of Sikh community.

