'Pakistan is Pakistan': India Slams Neighbour for Stopping Postal Mail Service Between Countries
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan resorted to the move without giving any prior notice to India.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (PTI)
New Delhi: India on Monday slammed Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan resorted to the move without giving any prior notice to India.
"Pakistan's decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and IT, said on the sidelines of an event here.
The minister added that Pakistan "without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department's letter to India".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a Wheelchair Taxi Service is Helping Specially-Abled Voters in Mumbai Reach Poll Booths
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Plans Start at Rs 222 Which Includes Bundled Non-Jio Calls
- Rohit Sharma Zooms Past Don Bradman's Record, Leaves Cricket Fans Mesmerised
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Pilot Who Built a 6-Seater Aircraft on His Terrace