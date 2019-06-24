Pakistan Issues Visas to 463 Indians for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Death Anniversary
The Pakistan High Commission here has also accommodated Sikh 'Yatrees' who were granted visas for observing the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji from June 14-23, but could not go to Pakistan, the country's mission here said.
File photo of an Indian policeman and passengers from Pakistan look on from the Samjhauta Express train as it arrives in Atari. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: Pakistan on Monday issued visas to 463 Indian Sikh pilgrims who are going to that country to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
The visas issued by the High Commission in New Delhi are in addition to the ones given to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from different parts of the world, it said.
The 463 Indian Sikh pilgrims will visit Pakistan to observe Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary from June 27-July 6.
Within the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year to observe various religious festivals and occasions.
