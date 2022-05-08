Pakistan LeT Terrorist Among Two Militants Gunned Down in J&K's Kulgam Encounter

The security forces on Sunday gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. One of the killed Pakistani terrorists namely Haider was involved in many terrorist activities in which several policemen were killed.

The encounter at Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir Kulgam district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said

“Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. A search operation is going on", said the police.

The Pakistani terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Haider. He was active in North Kashmir for more than 2 years and was involved in several terror crimes, said the Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

Police said that another terrorist Shahbaz Shah was involved in a recent minority killing in which Satish Kumar Singh resident of Kakran Kulgam was murdered.

