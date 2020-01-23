Pakistan May Skip Meeting of SAARC Election Management Bodies in Delhi
Poll functionaries said though Pakistan is part of the Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia, it is unlikely to attend the event where India will take over as Chair of the body for 2020.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Pakistan is likely to skip the 10th annual meeting of the Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia being organised by the Election Commission here on Friday, senior poll panel functionaries said.
They said though Pakistan is part of FEMBoSA, it is unlikely to attend the event where India will take over as Chair of the body for 2020. To mark the occasion, the EC has organised an international conference on the theme Strengthening Institutional Capacity'.
FEMBoSA was established at the 3rd Conference of Heads of Election Management Bodies of SAARC countries in 2012.
The last annual meeting of FEMBoSA was held in Dhaka in September 2018. Besides ECI, the other 7 members are EMBs from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
There has been a chill in bilateral ties with the two countries engaged in a war of words over Kashmir.
