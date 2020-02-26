Pakistan Military Acted With Restraint After Balakot Airstrike, Says Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan had prior intelligence that India planned some form of belligerence following the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday as he lauded the military for "acting with restraint" after IAF jets bombed a major terror training camp in Balakot.

The Indian Air Force jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

Addressing a special ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the 'Operation Swift Resort', Khan said Pakistan gracefully handled the last year's crisis with India, showing maturity of the nation.

"We did not panic after they attacked Balakot. We waited to see the extent of the damage and if there was any human losses. Then we gave a measured response, he said. "We all were confident including General (Qamar Javed) Bajwa (the army chief) and the air chief. I should have been disturbed but I was also encouraged by the courage of services chiefs, he said.

Khan said that armed forced were confident as they had the experience of fighting the militancy and winning against it. He said Pakistan knew that India would do something after the Pulwama attack and "we were ready" but "acted with restraint".

He lauded the media of Pakistan for highlighting the crisis in proper perspective. He also thanked the Opposition parties in Parliament for supporting the government's stance on the issue. "I am speaking as a Pakistani not as the prime minister that I was proud to see that how Pakistani nation dealt with crisis during the standoff with India, he said.

Khan also commented on the violence in New Delhi and said what is happening in India is not just a concern of Pakistan but it should be concern of the entire world. "What happened in Delhi last night is just the beginning The world should take notice as my fear is that it will get worse," he said.

He said that the idea of a racial superiority was like a genie and once it was out of bottle, it was not possible to put it back. "India is going on a dangerous path and they are suffering and will suffer. They have adopted a racist ideology and whenever a nation adopted this ideology then the end is always bloodshed, he said.

The relations between India and Pakistan strained following the Balakot strike. The ties further nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled Indian High Commissioner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.