Pakistan Minister Seen Sharing Stage With 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed
The banner in the picture says the conference was for "the defence of Pakistan," and mentions Kashmir and "India's threats".
Pakistan minister Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri seen sharing stage with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed on Sept 30, 2018.
New Delhi: A minister in Pakistan PM Imran Khan's cabinet was photographed attending a conference with 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad on Sunday.
Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri is the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. On Sunday, he addressed the All Parties Conference (APC) organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council.
The Difa-e-Pakistan Council is a coalition of over 40 Pakistani political and religious parties that advocate conservative policies. Qadri's presence at the event with Hafiz Saeed vindicated India's stand after it ripped into Pakistan at the UN meet, calling it the host and patron of terror.
In a strongly worded message to the international community, External affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the UN had laid bare Pakistan’s inaction on terrorism, saying its commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy had not abated.
Even as the perpetrators of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York met their fate, Swaraj said the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed still roams the streets of Pakistan with impunity. "Pakistan's commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy has not abated one bit. Neither has its belief in hypocrisy," Swaraj had said.
She told the world leaders at the General Debate of the 73rd session at the General Assembly that the most startling evidence of Pakistan's duplicity was the fact that Osama Bin Laden, the architect and ideologue of 9/11 attack, was given safe haven in the country. Even after the world's most wanted terrorist was killed by American special forces, "Pakistan continued to behave as if nothing had happened," she said.
