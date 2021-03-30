Pakistan: Multinational Air Force Exercise 'Aces Meet 2021-1' Begins

Islamabad, Mar 29: Pakistan on Monday announced the commencement of its multinational air force exercise ‘Aces Meet 2021-1’ at an undisclosed operational air base. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and US Air Force (USAF) are participating in the games, while Bahrain, Egypt and Jordanian air forces are invited as observers.

PAF Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Air Vice Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Addressing the exercise participants, Sulheri said the international exercises were not new but the particular cycle of ‘ACES Meet’ was unique due to the vast experience of the participants in combat operations in counterterrorism and composite flying domains.

Defence Attaches of Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and Air Attache of the United States attended the ceremony. The exercise is expected to continue for two-weeks with the objective to maximise the combat readiness of participating units.

