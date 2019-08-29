Pakistan Must Stop Spreading Lies on J&K, Start Behaving Like a Normal Neighbour, Says MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly condemned "highly irresponsible" statements by Pakistani leadership on withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan has been using terrorism as state policy against India and it must stop exporting terror.

"We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India," he said, in what is seen as a direct reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments.

"The provocative statements from Pakistan include call for jihad and inciting violence in India," Kumar said.

Khan has been consistently attacking India on its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir in the last three weeks. On Monday, Khan said he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

Raveesh Kumar also condemned the Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari’s letter to United Nations alleging human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. "The letter is not even worth the paper on which it was written, don’t want to give credence to it by reacting," MEA spokesperson said.

Raveesh Kumar further said the government is in touch with the Pakistan government regarding consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and said they are waiting for Pakistani side to respond. Asked on reports of Pakistan permanently shutting down the airspace, Kumar said there has been no statement from Pakistan confirming closure of airspace.

Raveesh Kumar added it is important for Pakistan to start behaving like a normal neighbour and stop pushing terrorists into the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, MEA accused of Pakistan trying to Infiltrate terrorists to India. "We are aware that Pakistan uses terror as state policy and we have made them aware of our concerns. We have received information that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists. We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil," MEA Spokesperson said.

Reacting to the reports citing the shortage of medicines in J&K hospitals, Raveesh Kumar said, "Not even one incident of any hospital having a shortage of drug or of any disposable item reported. Not a single life has been lost, not a single bullet has been fired. Kumar added there has been a gradual but positive improvement in the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from PTI)

