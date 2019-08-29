Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Must Stop Spreading Lies on J&K, Start Behaving Like a Normal Neighbour, Says MEA

'We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India,' MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Must Stop Spreading Lies on J&K, Start Behaving Like a Normal Neighbour, Says MEA
File Photo of MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar
Loading...

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly condemned "highly irresponsible" statements by Pakistani leadership on withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan has been using terrorism as state policy against India and it must stop exporting terror.

"We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India," he said, in what is seen as a direct reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments.

"The provocative statements from Pakistan include call for jihad and inciting violence in India," Kumar said.

Khan has been consistently attacking India on its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir in the last three weeks. On Monday, Khan said he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

Raveesh Kumar also condemned the Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari’s letter to United Nations alleging human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. "The letter is not even worth the paper on which it was written, don’t want to give credence to it by reacting," MEA spokesperson said.

Raveesh Kumar further said the government is in touch with the Pakistan government regarding consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and said they are waiting for Pakistani side to respond. Asked on reports of Pakistan permanently shutting down the airspace, Kumar said there has been no statement from Pakistan confirming closure of airspace.

Raveesh Kumar added it is important for Pakistan to start behaving like a normal neighbour and stop pushing terrorists into the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, MEA accused of Pakistan trying to Infiltrate terrorists to India. "We are aware that Pakistan uses terror as state policy and we have made them aware of our concerns. We have received information that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists. We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil," MEA Spokesperson said.

Reacting to the reports citing the shortage of medicines in J&K hospitals, Raveesh Kumar said, "Not even one incident of any hospital having a shortage of drug or of any disposable item reported. Not a single life has been lost, not a single bullet has been fired. Kumar added there has been a gradual but positive improvement in the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram