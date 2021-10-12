Pakistan National With Fake Indian ID, AK-47 Apprehended from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

A Pakistani national was apprehended by the police from Delhi’s Lakshmi Nagar on Monday night on charges of criminal conspiracy after the police found that he was living with a fake ID and had weapons in his possession.

The man, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Ali, was charged under Section 120B of the Indian Penal code and was arrested around 9:20 pm on Monday night. The Delhi police said he was a resident of Kotli village of the Narowal district in Punjab.

The man was apprehended from the area of Ramesh Park and was found to have been living with a fake ID that said he was an Indian national named Ali Ahmed Noori. This ID said he was a resident of Delhi’s Shastri Nagar. The police have said that he had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents.

The Delhi police said in a statement that they recovered the following items from the man while was arrested — Indian IDs from a handbag and two mobile phones.

The police said that they have recovered one AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds from near Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj in Delhi at the instance of the accused.

The man is said to have had another hideout at Turkman Gate where the police found one Indian passport.

The accused has been charged under the UAPA, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provisions are being invoked against him.

A search has also been conducted at his present address in Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi

The Delhi police is carrying out further investigations in the matter.

