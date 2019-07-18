Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan Obligated to Give Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Says MEA After ICJ Verdict

Adding that the ICJ judgement is final and binding, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar rubbished Pakistani claims of victory.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
File photo of MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
New Delhi: Welcoming the decision of the International Court of justice (ICJ) that directed Pakistan to provide India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Islamabad is obligated to follow the tribunal's orders.

“Pakistan is under obligation to provide Indian officials consular access. We expect Pakistan to do so. There is nothing else that is required. They are expected to do it themselves,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a weekly briefing.

Adding that the ICJ judgement is final and binding, Kumar rubbished Pakistani claims of victory and said they were reading a completely different verdict. “It appears they are reading from a completely different verdict. If they have no patience to read 42 pages, they can go through the seven-page press release,” he said.

Responding to questions on the arrest of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, Kumar said, “We have seen reports of arrest of Hafiz Saeed. This has been going on for a long time — arrest and then release. This drama has been carried out more than eight times. The question is: will this be more than a cosmetic measure this time?”

Kumar also discussed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s schedule who will travel to Brazil on July 25 to participate in a stand-alone meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
