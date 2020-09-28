Pakistan Opens Fire Along LoC in J&K's Macchil Sector, Soldier Injured

Srinagar: A soldier was injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Monday by shelling with mortars and firing other weapons in Machhil sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured soldier was shifted to a hospital, and his condition is stable, a defence spokesperson said.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Macchil sector of Kupwara district this morning by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said. "Indian Army is responding to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in a befitting manner," he added.