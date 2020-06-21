Pakistan Opens Fire and Lobs Mortars at Forward Areas along LoC, IB in Jammu & Kashmir

Pakistani troops on Sunday opened fire and lobbed mortars at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control and International Border in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, the officials said.

"At about 6:15 am, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelled mortars along LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," a defence spokesman said.

A police official said the cross-border firing between the two sides triggered panic among border residents.

The Pakistani Rangers also fired on forward posts and villages in Karol Matrai area along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, drawing strong retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), he said.

The official said the firing and mortar shelling from the Pakistani side started around 1 am and continued for over four-and-a-half hours.

There has been a spurt in Pakistani shelling along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir this year, with over 2027 ceasefire violations reported till June 10.

Three Army personnel have been killed in the Pakistani firing in the twin sectors of Rajouri and Poonch this month.