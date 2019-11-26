Pakistan Opposes India's Candidacy to UN Security Council Membership

United Nations: Pakistan has opposed India's candidacy to the UN Security Council's permanent and non-permanent membership, citing the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the world body here on Tuesday, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said, "at least one of the G4 does not in our view qualify for membership of the security council - permanent or non-permanent."

The G4 nations comprising Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan support each other's bids for permanent seats on the Security Council.

Akram, without naming India, said the country was in "blatant violation of resolutions of the Security Council," referring to Kashmir issue.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

