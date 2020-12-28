Pakistan Opposition Parties Hold Massive Rallies On Benazir Bhutto's Death Anniversary

Karachi, Dec 27: Leaders of Pakistan’s Opposition alliance held massive rallies against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Sindh province on Sunday, marking the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Speaking at a public meeting in Benazir’s hometown, Larkana, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto said the opposition parties have united to rescue Pakistan from the inefficient Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: government.

Bilawal, Benazir’s eldest son, said the people of Pakistan must similarly unite to save the country. Addressing a rally virtually, former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said his wife, Benazir, had always hoped that the PPP would continue to flight for justice.

Zardari said Benazir’s death anniversary is the day for ‘red salute’, a fitting tribute to the party members. “I want to ask you not to worry so much; they (the .

