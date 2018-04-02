English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan PM Accuses India of Launching 'Brutal Crackdown' in Kashmir as Forces Kill 13 Militants
Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night came after Indian security forces gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused India of launching a "brutal crackdown" in Kashmir after terror groups suffered a major setback following killing of 13 terrorists in counter-insurgency operations.
Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night came after Indian security forces gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable," Abbasi said.
He also asked the international community to urge India to allow access to fact finding missions of the UN to Kashmir.
Yesterday's operations by the Indian security forces have rendered a severe blow to terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.
Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a brief statement said on Monday that Indian security forces cannot suppress the "indigenous" struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination.
Later, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan government will send envoys to different countries to brief them about the situation in Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference after briefing the Cabinet over developments in Kashmir, Asif said that he also held talks with foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran.
Earlier, the Cabinet at a special meeting with the prime minister in the chair passed a resolution to condemn what it called the killing of "innocent people" in Kashmir.
Also Watch
Abbasi's statement late on Sunday night came after Indian security forces gunned down 13 militants in three counter-insurgency operations that also claimed the lives of three Army jawans and four civilians in Anantnag and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing is deplorable," Abbasi said.
He also asked the international community to urge India to allow access to fact finding missions of the UN to Kashmir.
Yesterday's operations by the Indian security forces have rendered a severe blow to terror groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba.
Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a brief statement said on Monday that Indian security forces cannot suppress the "indigenous" struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination.
Later, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan government will send envoys to different countries to brief them about the situation in Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference after briefing the Cabinet over developments in Kashmir, Asif said that he also held talks with foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran.
Earlier, the Cabinet at a special meeting with the prime minister in the chair passed a resolution to condemn what it called the killing of "innocent people" in Kashmir.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik on BCCI's Mind After Ranveer Pulls Out of IPL Opening Ceremony
- Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990
- Dismissing Kohli and Dhoni on My Bucket List This IPL: Kuldeep
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India at Rs 4.69 Lakh, to Take on KTM RC 390
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics