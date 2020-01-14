Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan Pushing Weapons Into India to Revive Khalistani Militancy, Intel Reports Warn

Senior home ministry officials are trying to assess whether any training camps have been set up for Khalistani operatives, whom their Pakistani handlers may try and push into India.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 12:00 PM IST

The probe into weapons smuggling began last year after a Khalistani module was busted in Ludhiana, Punjab. (Representative image: Flickr)

New Delhi: Senior officials of the home ministry are looking at intelligence reports of rising incidents of weapons being pushed into India by Pakistan to aid Khalistani militants. The probe into weapons smuggling began, sources say, late last year after a Khalistani module was busted in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Sources say that based on the interrogation reports of the two suspects - a woman who worked as a nurse in Faridkot and a man who used to work as a driver in Dubai - who were arrested in Ludhiana in November last year, and additional intel inputs, senior officials at the home ministry have understood that large cache of weapons have been pushed inwards through some routes in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Sources also say the Pakistani handlers who are abetting the revival of Khalistani movement in the country have met some senior members of proscribed outfits - Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in Pakistan recently.

Senior officials are now trying to assess whether any training camps have been set up for Khalistani operatives, whom their Pakistani handlers may try and push into India.

They are also trying to get a sense of the major routes of arms, drugs, foreign currency, human trafficking, into India from Pakistan along the Punjab sector. This is being done to better monitor these routes through which Khalistani militants could infiltrate the country.

Investigations carried out by Punjab police had revealed that the two accused were given the task to revive terrorism in Punjab for which they had received foreign funding. Punjab Police investigations had also found links between the accused and foreign-based Khalistan separatists.

