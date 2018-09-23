English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Rakes up Rafale, Says India Cancelled Talks to Bail PM Modi by Diverting Attention
Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Indian Army’s call to ‘give a befitting reply to Islamabad’ and India’s decision to call off talks with Pakistan is an attempt to ‘divert’ people’s attention from the ‘mega corruption scandal’ and the calls for resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The debate over ‘corruption’ in Rafale deal has picked up pace again with former French President Francois Hollande’s recent claim. After Rahul Gandhi’s blistering attack on PM Modi, Pakistan has now latched onto the issue to attack the Indian government.
His statement came after Army chief Bipin Chandra Rawat said that ‘it is time’ that ‘barbarism’ being propagated by the Pakistan army and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is given a befitting reply.
The remark triggered a debate in the neighbouring country with Pakistan army saying that they are ready for a war. However, director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor added that Islamabad would still choose to ‘walk the path of peace’ in the interest of its country, neighbours and the region.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had called India ‘arrogant and negative’ after the cancellation of meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), citing the brutal killing of three SPOs in J&K by Pakistani terrorists and the release of stamps glorifying slain terrorist Burhan Wani.
The comment drew sharp reaction from the Army with General Rawat saying, “We need to take stern action to avenge the kind of barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out against our soldiers. It is time to give it back to them in the same coin but not by resorting to similar kind of barbarism. I think the other side must also feel the same pain.”
Pakistani newspaper 'Dawn' further quoted Chaudhry as saying that 'Indian army chief needs to understand that he is not a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader'. "The world stands witness to who wants war and who wants peace. As a peace-loving nation, Pakistan desires peace [with India]," he added.
We reject war mongering by ruling elite of India everyone know Indian Govt strategy is to use hate mongering against Pak basically to bail Pm Modi from call for resignation post French jets Rafael deal and divert attention of Indian public from this mega corruption scandal .— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 22, 2018
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
