Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Rejects Indian Reports about Presence of Terror Camps in Narowal District

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that 'Pakistan completely rejects baseless reports in a section of the Indian media, attributed to 'intelligence sources'.'

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Rejects Indian Reports about Presence of Terror Camps in Narowal District
Representative image.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday rejected as "baseless" the media reports about the presence of alleged terrorist training camps in Punjab province's Narowal district near the famed Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, calling them a "malicious" propaganda campaign.

According to reports, intelligence agencies have spotted terrorist training activities in the border district of Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province, the same district where Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is situated.

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that "Pakistan completely rejects baseless reports in a section of the Indian media, attributed to 'intelligence sources'."

It said Pakistan's Kartarpur spirit is aimed at facilitating Nanak Naamlevas (followers), especially Sikhs, to visit one of their most revered places of worship and promoting inter-faith harmony.

"The content of the media reports in question is part of a malicious propaganda campaign in India that cannot be condemned enough," the FO said.

It said that unfounded allegations about Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib being used for any purpose other than worship are a deliberate attempt to misrepresent Pakistan's goodwill gesture, undermine the Corridor initiative, and hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs all over the world.

"We have no doubt that such mischievous attempts would be rejected with the contempt that they deserve," according to the FO. The Kartarpur Corridor is scheduled to be inaugurated on November 9.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur district of Indian Punjab with the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara located in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab. PTI​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram