English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Rejects India's Charge on Pulwama Terrorist Attack
India has slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and has asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan has condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said it is a matter of grave concern even as it rejected India pointing out Islamabad's link to the incident without investigations.
At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Pakistan's Foreign Office, after keeping quiet for hours, issued a statement after midnight.
The attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir "is a matter of grave concern," it said.
"We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in the Valley," the FO said.
Pakistan also rejected that it was in any way involved in the attack.
"We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations," the FO added.
India on Thursday slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.
India also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.
The White House asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack.
"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.
Condemning the attack, the US State Department said in a statement that it was resolutely committed to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all its forms.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Pakistan's Foreign Office, after keeping quiet for hours, issued a statement after midnight.
The attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir "is a matter of grave concern," it said.
"We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in the Valley," the FO said.
Pakistan also rejected that it was in any way involved in the attack.
"We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations," the FO added.
India on Thursday slammed Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.
India also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.
The White House asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack.
"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.
Condemning the attack, the US State Department said in a statement that it was resolutely committed to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all its forms.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Live TV
Recommended For You
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- 'God Emperor' Trump Float Presides Over A Parade, Terrifies Everyone
- Bigfoot Found: Giant Dinosaur Tracks, Made 95 Million Years Ago, Discovered in Australia
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is Rs 70000 Cheaper than Mahindra XUV300 Diesel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results