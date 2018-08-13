English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pakistan Releases 30 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Independence Day
The release of the prisoners "is in line with Pakistan's consistent policy of not politicising humanitarian issues."
A file image of flags of India and Pakistan.
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday, released 30 Indian prisoners, including 27 fishermen, from jail as a goodwill gesture ahead of the country's Independence Day tomorrow.
The release of the prisoners "is in line with Pakistan's consistent policy of not politicising humanitarian issues," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.
The 30 prisoners being set free also include 27 fishermen, it added.
"This is a humanitarian gesture to mark Pakistan's Independence day on August 14," he said.
"It is our hope that the Indian side will also reciprocate in a similar manner," he said.
Over 470 Indians, including 418 fishermen, are detained in Pakistani jails, according to a government report submitted before the country's Supreme Court in July.
The 27 fishermen today reached Lahore and will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah Border.
Senior jail superintendent at Malir jail in Karachi, Ghulam Baksh said that they had released the fishermen yesterday and sent them via train to Lahore after getting orders from the interior ministry.
"The fishermen have been released as a goodwill measure," he said.
Faisal Edhi of the Edhi welfare trust said the fishermen were obviously delighted at being released some of them had spent the last two years in jail.
"We have taken care of their expenses, including sending them by train to Lahore and taking them to the Wagah Border. We have also given them cash and gifts as a sign of goodwill," he said.
Pakistan and India frequently arrest fishermen for allegedly trespassing in the territorial waters in the Arabian Sea and these fishermen do not have boats equipped with the technology to know their precise location, authorities say.
A number of non-governmental organisations in both India and Pakistan have raised the issue of jailed fishermen, pressing their governments to release them without delay.
Also Watch
The release of the prisoners "is in line with Pakistan's consistent policy of not politicising humanitarian issues," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.
The 30 prisoners being set free also include 27 fishermen, it added.
"This is a humanitarian gesture to mark Pakistan's Independence day on August 14," he said.
"It is our hope that the Indian side will also reciprocate in a similar manner," he said.
Over 470 Indians, including 418 fishermen, are detained in Pakistani jails, according to a government report submitted before the country's Supreme Court in July.
The 27 fishermen today reached Lahore and will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah Border.
Senior jail superintendent at Malir jail in Karachi, Ghulam Baksh said that they had released the fishermen yesterday and sent them via train to Lahore after getting orders from the interior ministry.
"The fishermen have been released as a goodwill measure," he said.
Faisal Edhi of the Edhi welfare trust said the fishermen were obviously delighted at being released some of them had spent the last two years in jail.
"We have taken care of their expenses, including sending them by train to Lahore and taking them to the Wagah Border. We have also given them cash and gifts as a sign of goodwill," he said.
Pakistan and India frequently arrest fishermen for allegedly trespassing in the territorial waters in the Arabian Sea and these fishermen do not have boats equipped with the technology to know their precise location, authorities say.
A number of non-governmental organisations in both India and Pakistan have raised the issue of jailed fishermen, pressing their governments to release them without delay.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...