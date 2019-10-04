Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan's Request to UNSC to Allow 'Pocket Money' for Hafiz Saeed Exposes Its Duplicity, Says India

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that while Pakistan requests the UNSC to allow Saeed to withdraw money from his bank account for basic expenses, it also says that the world does not believe it is taking action against terrorists.

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
File photo of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: India on Friday said Pakistan's request to the the United Nation Security Council's anti-terror committee to allow Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to get "pocket money" from his bank account for basic expenses exposes Islamabad's duplicity.

The UNSC's sanctions committee last month had allowed Saeed to withdraw money from his bank account for basic expenses.

"One country gives an application on behalf of a global terrorist to UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee that he should be given a pocket money. This is a weird situation," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Kumar said Pakistan, on one hand, requests the UNSC to allow Saeed to withdraw money for basic expenses from his bank account; on the other, Pakistan says the world does not believe it is taking action against terrorists.

"How can anyone believe you (Pakistan)? This is duplicity. On the one hand, you say something, and on the other hand, you do another," Kumar said.

The financial assets of Saeed, a UN-proscribed terrorist, have been frozen after he was listed under the UNSC Resolution 1267 in December 2008. According to UN provisions, all states are required to freeze the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals.

The resolution also provides for states to sanction basic expenses of the designated individuals if there is no objection over it. ​

