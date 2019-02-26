English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Resorts to Ceasefire Violation in Rajouri; Indian Forces Retaliate
The Pakistani army violated ceasefire even as India conducted a major preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp early on Tuesday to prevent suicide attacks which were allegedly being planned by the Pakistan-based terror group.
Representative image.
Loading...
Jammu: The Pakistan army violated ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday shelling forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting a befitting response from the Indian forces, officials said.
The Pakistani army violated ceasefire even as India conducted a major preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp early Tuesday to prevent suicide attacks being planned by the Pakistan-based terror group, killing a large number of terrorists and trainers.
Officials said the Pakistan army resorted to small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector early Tuesday but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.
The Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling in the forward areas along LoC in Nowshera late Monday night as well, inviting strong retaliation from the Indian forces, they said.
The Pakistan army has resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on seven of the last eight days.
At about 18.30 hours on Monday, Pakistan launched unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector.
They had violated the ceasefire agreement in the same sector on Sunday as well by shelling with mortars and firing small arms.
The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations 2,936 by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border-guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.
Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under constant fear, they said.
The Pakistani army violated ceasefire even as India conducted a major preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp early Tuesday to prevent suicide attacks being planned by the Pakistan-based terror group, killing a large number of terrorists and trainers.
Officials said the Pakistan army resorted to small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector early Tuesday but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.
The Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling in the forward areas along LoC in Nowshera late Monday night as well, inviting strong retaliation from the Indian forces, they said.
The Pakistan army has resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on seven of the last eight days.
At about 18.30 hours on Monday, Pakistan launched unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector.
They had violated the ceasefire agreement in the same sector on Sunday as well by shelling with mortars and firing small arms.
The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations 2,936 by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border-guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.
Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under constant fear, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surgical Strikes 2.0: Indian Air Force Drops 1,000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs on Pakistani Soil
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Surgical Strikes 2.0: Indian Air Force Drops 1,000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs on Pakistani Soil
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surgical Strike 2.0: Five Aerial Vehicles Which The Indian Armed Forces Can Call up if Needed to Protect The Borders
- Here's How to Spot The Terrorist Camps on Google Maps Which IAF Mirage-2000 Jets Destroyed Today
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here
- Shahid Kapoor Celebrates a Blissful Birthday with Wife Mira Rajput, See Pics
- Ikea is Making Air-Purifying Curtains For Homes, And You Will be Able to Buy These Next Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results