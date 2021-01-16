News18 Logo

Pakistan Resorts to Firing, Shelling of Mortars along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, Kathua

The Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district late in the evening, they said.

Pakistani troops resorted to small-arms firing and shelling of mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district late in the evening, they said.

They also fired with small arms along the IB, targeting the Bobiya belt of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, the officials said. However no injuries were reported, they added.

