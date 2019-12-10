Pakistan Resorts to Heavy Shelling Along LoC in J&K's Poonch, One Civilian Injured
The Pakistani troops resorted to intense shelling and firing along the Line of Control in the Shahpur Kirni and Balakote sectors overnight, triggering panic among civilians.
Representative image.
Jammu: Pakistani troops continued to target civilian hamlets and forward posts along the LoC in the twin sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with intense shelling overnight, resulting in injuries to a civilian, officials said on Tuesday.
The Pakistani troops resorted to intense shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur Kirni and Balakote sectors overnight, triggering panic among civilians, they said.
"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Balakote sector," a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army was retaliating in a befitting manner, he added.
In the Shahpur sector, the Pakistan Army targeted villages with 120-mm mortar shells, triggering panic among the villagers, officials said.
Mohammad Showkat (30), a villager, was injured in the shelling and hospitalised late on Monday night, they added. The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch thrice on Monday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You've Probably Listened to More 'Drake' in the Last Ten Years Than You Think
- Bigg Boss 13: When I Met Rashami She Was On Road With No Money, Says Arhaan Khan
- Ramya Krishnan on Comparisons Between Queen and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi: Our Show will Release First
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack