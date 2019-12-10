Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Resorts to Heavy Shelling Along LoC in J&K's Poonch, One Civilian Injured

The Pakistani troops resorted to intense shelling and firing along the Line of Control in the Shahpur Kirni and Balakote sectors overnight, triggering panic among civilians.

PTI

December 10, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Pakistan Resorts to Heavy Shelling Along LoC in J&K's Poonch, One Civilian Injured
Jammu: Pakistani troops continued to target civilian hamlets and forward posts along the LoC in the twin sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with intense shelling overnight, resulting in injuries to a civilian, officials said on Tuesday.

The Pakistani troops resorted to intense shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur Kirni and Balakote sectors overnight, triggering panic among civilians, they said.

"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Balakote sector," a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army was retaliating in a befitting manner, he added.

In the Shahpur sector, the Pakistan Army targeted villages with 120-mm mortar shells, triggering panic among the villagers, officials said.

Mohammad Showkat (30), a villager, was injured in the shelling and hospitalised late on Monday night, they added. The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch thrice on Monday.

