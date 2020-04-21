Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan Resorts to Heavy Shelling Along LoC in Two Sectors in Poonch

Earlier at about 11.20 AM, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kerni sector.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Pakistan Army on Tuesday resorted to intense shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

"At about 1720 hours, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors," he said.

Earlier at about 11.20 AM, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kerni sector, the spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty during the shelling by Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

This is the 15th consecutive day of shelling and firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Fear has heightened among villagers along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara since three civilians were killed last week in shelling by Pakistan.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in March.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan's troops were recorded in 2019. There is a 198-km IB and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

