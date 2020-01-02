English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Pakistan Shells Border Areas in Poonch, First Ceasefire Violation of 2020
The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.
Image for representation.
Jammu: The Pakistan Army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday.
"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in district Poonch around 2100 hours on Wednesday", the spokesman said.
The firing stopped at 2330 hours.
