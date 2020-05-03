Pakistan Shells Forward Areas Along LoC in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place in Balakot sector of Poonch district and Manjakote sector in Rajouri district, he said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, he said.

"At about 9.00 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with the mortars along LoC in Balakote sector. Later Pakistan also targeted the Manjakote sector," the spokesperson said.

He said the Indian army retaliated befittingly.

