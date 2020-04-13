Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Shells Forward Posts Along LoC, International Border

Pakistan on Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control and International Border in Poonch and Kathua districts, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan Shells Forward Posts Along LoC, International Border
Representative image.

Jammu: Pakistan on Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control and International Border in Poonch and Kathua districts, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said.

Mortar shelling from across the border had left three civilians dead on Saturday. Officials said shelling from the Pakistan Army started in Mendhar sector along the LoC in Poonch this morning and was going on when last reports came in.

Pakistani Rangers also violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages in different villages of Hiranagar sector overnight. The firing from Pakistan started in Chandwa and adjoining areas around 9.45 pm on Sunday and continued till 4 am, the officials said, adding the BSF retaliated effectively."

There was no report of any casualty in the firing, the officials said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,156

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,861,672

    +9,447

  • Cured/Discharged

    431,192

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,980

    +786
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres