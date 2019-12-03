Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistan Shells Forward Posts, Villages Along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The 'unprovoked' ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 2.30pm and was retaliated by the Indian Army.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Pakistan Shells Forward Posts, Villages Along LoC in J&K's Poonch
Representative image.

Jammu: Pakistan army violated ceasefire on Tuesday by shelling forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kirni sectors was retaliated by the Indian Army, he said.

"At about 2.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the two sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said.

The cross-border firing was going on when last reports were received, he said, adding there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling.

